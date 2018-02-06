1/5 Vociferous protests by the Opposition members marred proceedings in the both the Houses of Parliament during the Budget Session on Tuesday. PTI Vociferous protests by the Opposition members marred proceedings in the both the Houses of...

2/5 TMC members held protest against price hike in diesel and petrol in the Budget Session outside the Parliament on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice till late afternoon due to protests by Opposition members including those from the Congress and the TMC, who alleged that their voice was being "muzzled". PTI TMC members held protest against price hike in diesel and petrol in the Budget Session outside...

3/5 As soon as the House met at 2 pm, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of the House being adjourned without conducting the Zero Hour and the Question Hour. The parties later sent a letter to Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu stating that the government was "murdering democracy" in the Upper House. PTI As soon as the House met at 2 pm, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of the...

4/5 Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned twice in a short period of time in the late afternoon amid continuous protests. TDP and the YSR Congress MPs from Andhra Pradesh were demanding adequate allocation of funds and projects for the state. PTI Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned twice in a short period of time in the late afternoon...