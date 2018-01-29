1/5 Bruno Mars poses in the press room with his awards for best R&B album, record of the year, album of the year, best engineered album, non-classical, for 24K Magic, and song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song, for 'That's What I Like' at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP Bruno Mars poses in the press room with his awards for best R&B album, record of the year,...

2/5 Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Damn at the Grammys at Madison Square Garden in New York. AP

3/5 Rihanna (L) and Kendrick Lamar accept the award for best rap/sung performance for 'Loyalty.' AP

4/5 Alessia Cara poses in the press room with the best new artist award. She remembered the time when she would "win" Grammys in her dreams while singing in the shower. AP