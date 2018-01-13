1/4 At least three students died in Maharashtra on Saturday morning after a boat carrying over 30 students capsized off the coast of Dahanu in Palghar district. PTI At least three students died in Maharashtra on Saturday morning after a boat carrying over 30...

2/4 Students of Ponda School and Junior College in Parnaka in Dahanu were on their picnic when the boat capsized around 20 miles off the Dahanu coast. Reuters Students of Ponda School and Junior College in Parnaka in Dahanu were on their picnic when the...

3/4 The injured were admitted to Dahanu Cottage Hospital and Kamble Hospital. According to a Coast Guard offical, weight imbalance may have caused the boat to capsize. PTI The injured were admitted to Dahanu Cottage Hospital and Kamble Hospital. According to a Coast...