At least three students died in Maharashtra on Saturday morning after a boat carrying over 30 students capsized off the coast of Dahanu in Palghar district. PTI
Students of Ponda School and Junior College in Parnaka in Dahanu were on their picnic when the boat capsized around 20 miles off the Dahanu coast. Reuters
The injured were admitted to Dahanu Cottage Hospital and Kamble Hospital. According to a Coast Guard offical, weight imbalance may have caused the boat to capsize. PTI
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later expressed his grief at the loss of lives. The Coast Guard has deployed its ships and aircraft in the rescue operation. Personnel from several departments like the coastal police are also involved in the search operations. Reuters
