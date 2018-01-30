1/7
Andy Serkis arrives at the LA premiere of Marvel's Black Panther. Twitter/@Marvel
The venue of the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's upcoming superhero flick Black Panther. Twitter/@Marvel
Angela Bassett essays the role of Ramonda in Marvel's Black Panther. Twitter/ @theblackpanther
Chadwick Boseman plays the role of the titular character Black Panther in Marvel's upcoming superhero outing. Twitter/@theblackpanther
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the premiere of Black Panther at LA. She essays the role of Nakia in the film. Twitter/@theblackpanther
Actor Michael Jordan and director Ryan Coogler (right) arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Black Panther. Twitter/@theblackpanther
Designer Sterling K Brown also marked his presence along with family at the event. Twitter/@theblackpanther
