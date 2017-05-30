BJP youth wing protests against calf slaughter in Kerala outside Congress' Delhi office

Members of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha on Tuesday held a protest outside Congress headquarters in Delhi. They were protesting against the slaughter of a calf by Congress' youth wing workers in Kerala. They also blackened the poster of Congress leaders. PTI
The BJP activists gathered near Taj Mansingh hotel and worshipped a calf. They broke police barricades during the march and police personnel used water canon to try and contain the protest. PTI
BJP workers demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the arrest of Congress leaders involved in slaughtering the calf in Kerala. They also burnt effigies of Sonia and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. PTI
The police has registered a case against the BJP workers in connection with the incident that was termed as "barbaric and completely unacceptable" by Rahul Gandhi. PTI