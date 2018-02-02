1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP MPs at a parliamentary party meet on Thursday and urged them to go to the masses to highlight the government's pro-people measures, like the Union Budget that was announced on Thursday. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP MPs at a parliamentary party meet on Thursday and...

Modi described "social justice" as his government's key motto, saying that initiatives announced in the Budget showed it did not merely talk about welfare of the weaker sections but also worked to implement them.

The prime minister said MPs shouldn't restrict themselves to merely cutting ribbons. Speaking of the Budget, he termed it a "historic document" that will fulfil the government's aim of 'sabka sath sabka vikas'.

The prime minister asked MPs to use the next few days before Parliament meets next week to travel across their constituencies and interact with people and speak to them "not in technical, but in simple language".

Modi cited the example of veteran BJP MP Hukumdev Narayan Yadav, known for his communication skills. He also called the Budget a "festival" for the government, and asked lawmakers to connect with the people.