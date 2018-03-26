1/6 Right-wing Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide should be arrested within a week for inciting the 1 January riots in Bhima-Koregaon, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar said in Mumbai on Monday. People participate in 'Elgar March' led by Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) in Mumbai. PTI Right-wing Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide should be arrested within a week for inciting the 1...

Addressing the 'Elgar Morcha' at Azad Maidan on Monday, taken out with the demand to arrest the Shiv Prathishthan founder, Ambedkar said, "the BJP-led government in Maharashtra should not protect Bhide and arrest him in seven-eight days for inciting the anti-Dalit violence. The government should do its duty and not that of a court".

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, said, "If the number two accused in the case — Hindu Ekta Parishad leader Milind Ekbote — has been arrested, why has Bhide been let off the hook?"He also slammed the prime minister, saying, "I am aware that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shielding Bhide."

"On Chhatrapati Shivaji birth anniversary, Modi had tweeted his photo along with that of Bhide. By doing so, he was sending out a signal that Bhide should not be touched," Ambedkar, who later went to Vidhan Bhawan to discuss his demands with the government, told reporters.

The participants assembled at Azad Maidan after police denied permission for the march from Rani Baug in Byculla to Azad Maidan. Ambedkar said the reason for denial of permission to the march was ongoing school board examinations and avoiding inconvenience to students and office-goers.