1/4
Anushka Shetty addresses the press at the audio launch of her upcoming film Bhaagamathie.
Anushka Shetty addresses the press at the audio launch of her upcoming film Bhaagamathie.
2/4
Anushka Shetty and Suriya were both present at the audio launch of their upcoming Telugu and Tamil historical thriller
Anushka Shetty and Suriya were both present at the audio launch of their upcoming Telugu and...
3/4
Ramya Krishnan and Anushka Shetty strike a pose for the cameras.
Ramya Krishnan and Anushka Shetty strike a pose for the cameras.
4/4
Bhaagamathie is Anushka Shetty's big release after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Bhaagamathie is Anushka Shetty's big release after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion