Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then proceeded to Rajghat in New Delhi, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

The prime minister said being in India is deeply moving for him and his wife Sara Netanyahu and the people of Israel. He added the visit heralds a flourishing partnership.

'It began with Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel, which created tremendous enthusiasm that continues with my visit here,' said the Israeli prime minister.

Later in the afternoon, the duo held delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House and discussed a range of a range of key issues including defence, trade and terrorism.

The visit of Israeli prime minister to India (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992.