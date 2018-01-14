1/6
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a six-day visit give a fillip to 25 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Twitter@MEAIndia
2/6
The visit comes less than a month after New Delhi voted in the UN General Assembly against US president Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. PTI
3/6
"Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations," said Narendra Modi. Twitter@narendramodi
4/6
This is the first prime ministerial visit from Israel to India since the visit of former prime minister, Ariel Sharon. Twitter@narendramodi
5/6
"I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there," said Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon, at a media briefing on Sunday. Twitter@MEAIndia
6/6
The two leaders attended a solemn ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial in New Delhi to mark the formal renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. Twitter@MEAIndia
