Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a six-day visit give a fillip to 25 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The visit comes less than a month after New Delhi voted in the UN General Assembly against US president Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations," said Narendra Modi.

This is the first prime ministerial visit from Israel to India since the visit of former prime minister, Ariel Sharon.

"I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there," said Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon, at a media briefing on Sunday.