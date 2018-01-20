1/5 A huge fire emanated from the highly polluted Bellandur lake, the biggest water body in Bengaluru, on Friday giving anxious moments to hundreds of residents living nearby. PTI A huge fire emanated from the highly polluted Bellandur lake, the biggest water body in...

According to defence officials, a strong contingent of 5,000 army jawans of the ASC centre led by Major General NS Rajpurohit doused the fire in the lake.

Army jawans stand guard near the Bellandur lake, after it caught fire, on Saturday. The locals had noticed huge clouds of smoke billowing from the lake replete with sewage, chemical effluents and construction debris.

Firefighters inspect Bellandur lake on Saturday. Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj said the fire seems to be an outcome of the accumulation of chemicals.