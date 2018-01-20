1/5
A huge fire emanated from the highly polluted Bellandur lake, the biggest water body in Bengaluru, on Friday giving anxious moments to hundreds of residents living nearby. PTI
According to defence officials, a strong contingent of 5,000 army jawans of the ASC centre led by Major General NS Rajpurohit doused the fire in the lake. PTI
Army jawans stand guard near the Bellandur lake, after it caught fire, on Saturday. The locals had noticed huge clouds of smoke billowing from the lake replete with sewage, chemical effluents and construction debris. PTI
Firefighters inspect Bellandur lake on Saturday. Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj said the fire seems to be an outcome of the accumulation of chemicals. PTI
The lake is in bad shape despite the National Green Tribunal pulling up the Karnataka government and its various agencies for failing to prevent pollution and not doing enough to restore the lake to its pristine glory. The lake had caught fire in May 2015 and August 2016, too. PTI
