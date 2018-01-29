1/8 Amid soulful classical renditions and foot-tapping numbers, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held in New Delhi on Monday. BSF's camel-mounted soldiers guard at the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. PTI Amid soulful classical renditions and foot-tapping numbers, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held...

2/8 The ceremony, held on 29 January every year, marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. PTI

3/8 The ceremony this year at Vijay Chowk saw several military bands, pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions enthralling the crowd, with a clear sky and relatively warm weather adding to the cheerful atmosphere. PTI

4/8 The function began with President Ram Nath Kovind arriving at the venue, his first appearance as the head of State during Beating Retreat ceremony. Breaking protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also decided to meet people in the audience after the ceremony. Twitter@narendramodi

5/8 Several performances by the army, air force and naval bands, among other troupes, thrilled the audience with patriotic fervour. As many as 26 performances were held by the army, navy, air force, state police and central armed police force bands. PTI

6/8 There were 25 tunes prepared by the Indian musicians, including 'Indian soldiers', 'herana heran', 'Mushkoh Valley', 'Tejas', 'The great marshal','Namaste India', among others. The only western tune was 'Abide with me'. The event came to a close with the ever-popular tune of 'sare jahan se acha'. PTI

7/8 This year, 18 military bands, 15 pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions participated in the ceremony. The principal conductor of the Beating Retreat ceremony was Major Ashok Kumar. PTI