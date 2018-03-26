1/7 During Phagun Madai, different tribes of Bastar carry their individual deities as part of one of the rituals. The idea is to reunite the deity Danteshwari with her family, during this spring festival. All photographs taken by the author During Phagun Madai, different tribes of Bastar carry their individual deities as part of one of...

Folk theatre also plays a big part during celebrations. Pictured here are two actors enacting a story from the Ramayana

Old women sing songs during the day in the temple, keeping a beat on instruments fashioned out of clay pots and other kitchenware

The celebrations carry on through the night. A crowd watches a play based on the Ramayana being performed

The fresh produce here is not sold by the kilo, but in bundles

Besides mahua, maee — an alcohol made out of rice — is also popular with the locals