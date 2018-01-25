1/5 The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada groups and activists supporting the demand to supply Mahadayi water to north Karnataka’s farmers paralysed life in the southern districts of Bengaluru and Mysuru on Thursday. Image courtesy: Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters. The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada groups and activists supporting the demand to supply...

2/5 Several organisations led by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Okkoota, took out a protest march from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru. They demanded intervention of Narendra Modi in the Mahadayi river dispute between Goa and Karnataka. Image courtesy: Mahesh Bachem/101Reporters

3/5 The bandh call did not receive much support in Hubbali, Dharwad, Bijapur and Belagavi districts as businesses and services remained open throughout the day. Image courtesy: Nivedita Niranjankumar/101Reporters

4/5 Several IT companies had to suspend their operations for the day. Bus services from Bengaluru to neighbouring states remained defunct until Thursday evening. Image courtesy: Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters