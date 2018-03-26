1/10 South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs in a controversial third Test match at Cape Town. AP South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs in a controversial third Test match at Cape Town. AP

2/10 Dean Elgar carried the bat through the first innings as his 141 helped South Africa post 311. Reuters

3/10 Cameron Bancroft's 77 and Nathan Lyon's 47 helped Australia reach 255 as Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets each. However, this wouldn't be what Bancroft would be remembered for from the Test. Reuters

4/10 On the third day, cameras caught Bancroft using a tape to tamper with the ball. He was alerted to it by his teammate and he proceeded to shove the tape down his pants, which was also caught on camera. AFP

5/10 Australia captain Steve Smith and Bancroft sensationally admitted to ball-tampering at a press conference. AFP

6/10 Cricket Australia announced that captain Smith and vice-captain David Warner would be stepping down from their posts for the remainder of the Test and Tim Paine would captain the side. Reuters

7/10 Before the start of play on Day four, the Australian players were booed by South African supporters at the Newlands. Reuters

8/10 AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander's half-centuries helped South Africa post a massive target of 430 runs for Australia. Reuters

9/10 Warner and Bancroft got Australia off to a good start but Kagiso Rabada got Warner caught at third slip after Bancroft was run out. Reuters