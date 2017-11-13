1/6 US president Donald Trump messed up a carefully choreographed handshake routine at the ASEAN summit in Manila. AFP US president Donald Trump messed up a carefully choreographed handshake routine at the ASEAN summit

2/6 Instead of crossing his hands and shaking hands with Rodrigo Duterte and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Trump used both hands to clasp Phuc's right hand, leaving Duterte hanging, AFP

3/6 After an awkward few seconds, Trump appeared to recognise his error and made the link between Nguyen and Duterte. AFP

4/6 The handshake routine clearly appeared unfamiliar to the businessman president, who grimaced visibly at having to contort his hands in the required position,. even as the other world leaders managed it without much difficulty. AP

5/6 Alongside Trump, Nguyen and Duterte. there were also leaders of Thailand's Prayut Chan-O-Cha, and Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong at the photo op. AFP