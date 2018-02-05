1/6 An Amtrak passenger train travelling on the wrong track collided with a parked CSX Corp freight train in South Carolina on Sunday, killing the engineer and conductor and injuring at least 116. AP An Amtrak passenger train travelling on the wrong track collided with a parked CSX Corp freight...

