BJP president Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Tripura, where the Assembly polls are due as the term of the current House is scheduled to come to an end on 6 March. Shah along with party leaders being garlanded at an election rally in Ambasa.

During the trip, Shah alleged that many Tripura ministers were directly involved in chit fund scams and added that they would be sent to jail if the saffron party wrested power from the CPM in the polls. Addressing a public rally in Udaipur, Shah said BJP had demanded a CBI inquiry into the Rose Valley chit fund scam and alleged that the Left Front government did not order a probe to protect their own interest.

Shah also warned the ruling CPM that any attempt by them to trigger violence in the run-up to the polls would not be spared. "The more they try to spread violence, the more the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom," he said. A BJP supporter waves a victory sign during Shah's rally in Ambasa.

At another rally in Kulai, Shah said a regime change in Tripura had become inevitable as the incumbent government had failed on many fronts, including combating the crimes against women and unemployment.

He alleged that in the last 25 years of Communist rule in the state, no proper roads were constructed and no facility for good healthcare, electricity and drinking water were made available in villages. Shah said he had seen a lack of development in the states ruled by the Congress or Communists and claimed that BJP-ruled states were ahead of those states in terms of development and being corruption-free.

Shah claimed that in a small state like Tripura, which has a population of a little over 36 lakh, seven lakh youths were unemployed. "Those in the CPM say, (Tripura) Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is a good man. We know that the unemployment problem is acute here, but they say Manik babu is a good man. What I want to know is, if he is good, why is the condition of the people of the state not so good," he said.