1/4 BJP president Amit Shah on Friday addressed a public rally in Malki Ground in Meghalaya's Shillong where he said that if elected, BJP will take the state on the path of development.

2/4 Shah said that the Narendra Modi government govt from the beginning has made comprehensive efforts to ensure development of Northeast. Because of this, the acceptance of the BJP is increasing day by day.

3/4 The BJP president also accused the Congress of diverting Centre's fund in thier own pockets. He said that the Centre gave Rs 19,000 crore for the state but there is no difference in Meghalaya. He claimed that the money has been used by the Congress leaders in the state, who live in big buildings and own huge cars.