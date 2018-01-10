1/4
BJP chief Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka where Assembly polls are due early in 2018, took potshots at the Siddaramaiah government during a rally in at Holalkere in Chitradurga on Wednesday. Image courtesy: 101Reporters/Nivedita Niranjankumar
BJP chief Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka where Assembly polls are due early in...
2/4
This is Shah's second visit to the state in the last 11 days. Image courtesy: 101Reporters/Nivedita Niranjankumar
This is Shah's second visit to the state in the last 11 days. Image courtesy:...
3/4
Many private buses were hired to ferry villagers from nearby taluks for Shah's rally on Wednesday. Image courtesy: 101Reporters/Nivedita Niranjankumar
Many private buses were hired to ferry villagers from nearby taluks for Shah's rally on...
4/4
Shah's public meeting was part of the statewide 75-day "Parivartan Yatra" undertaken by the BJP to "expose the misdeeds" of the Congress government. Image courtesy: 101Reporters/Nivedita Niranjankumar
Shah's public meeting was part of the statewide 75-day "Parivartan Yatra" undertaken by the BJP...