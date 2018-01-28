1/8 Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested in Moscow as protest demonstrations called by him took place across the country. AP Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested in Moscow as protest demonstrations...

2/8 Navalny said on Twitter "they have detained me. This doesn't mean anything ... you didn't come out for me, but for your future." Navalny, in the background, is detained by police officers in Moscow. AP Navalny said on Twitter "they have detained me. This doesn't mean anything ... you didn't come...

3/8 Russian police have also raided the Moscow office of the Opposition leader. A video stream Sunday morning from Navalny's headquarters showed police entering the office. One broadcaster on the stream said police apparently were using a grinder to try to get access to the broadcast studio. AP Russian police have also raided the Moscow office of the Opposition leader. A video stream Sunday...

4/8 Navalny, who has been blocked from running in Russia's 18 March presidential election, called for nationwide protests on Sunday. AP Navalny, who has been blocked from running in Russia's 18 March presidential election, called for...

5/8 Sizeable gatherings have been reported Sunday in the Far East and Siberia, including one in remote Yakutsk where the temperature reportedly was minus -45 C. More are set for Moscow and St Petersburg in the afternoon there. AP Sizeable gatherings have been reported Sunday in the Far East and Siberia, including one in...

6/8 Several hundred demonstrators assembled on the centre square of the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, complaining both of President Vladimir Putin, who is running for a fourth term, and of the exclusion of Navalny. AP Several hundred demonstrators assembled on the centre square of the Pacific port city of...

7/8 Navalny rose to prominence with detailed reports about corruption among top Russian officials, which he popularised on social media to circumvent state control of the television. A demonstrator holds a poster which reads "I have no one to choose!! Strike." during a rally in Vladivostok. AP Navalny rose to prominence with detailed reports about corruption among top Russian officials,...