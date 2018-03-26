1/3
Akash Ambani and his fiance Shloka Mehta visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Sunday along with the Ambani family. Image procured by Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Akash Ambani and his fiance Shloka Mehta visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Sunday...
2/3
Akash, 25, will marry his schoolmate Shloka, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, reportedly in early December. The couple got engaged on Saturday with families and close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort in Goa. Image procured by Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Akash, 25, will marry his schoolmate Shloka, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta,...
3/3
The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and Akash and Shloka studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai. Image procured by Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and Akash and Shloka studied together at the...