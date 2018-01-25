1/4
A day ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Valley has turned into a mini-garrison with hundreds of checkpoints set up by security forces to thwart any disruptive incidents. PTI
2/4
The security lockdown comes amid militant threats that warn state employees and girl students to stay away from official functions marking the celebrations. AP
3/4
A massive security deployment coupled with the Hurriyat's shutdown call have sparked anguish and fear in Kashmir where markets have been shutting down earlier than scheduled for the past two days. AP
4/4
Tensions have aggravated after militants stepped up attacks on forces this month. In the run up to Republic Day, three grenades attacks were launched on security forces on a single day, while an IED was defused near Pampore on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu Highway. PTI
