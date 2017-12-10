1/8 A broken panel reveals one of the Paigah Tombs, which were built in 1786, with the death of the founder of the dynasty, Abul Fatah Khan. Photograph by Upayan Bardhan A broken panel reveals one of the Paigah Tombs, which were built in 1786, with the death of the foun

2/8 Intricate detailing on the tombs, which are often overlooked by tourists visiting Hyderabad. Photograph by Upayan Bardhan

3/8 The now defunct mosque on the premises. Photograph by Upayan Bardhan

4/8 Intricate jaali work, which is part of the Paigah Tombs, which combine eight diverse styles of architecture, ranging from the Rajput and Mughal styles to even Italian and Greek influences. Photograph by Upayan Bardhan

5/8 The onion-shaped domes of the Paigah Tombs. Photograph by Upayan Bardhan

6/8 Through the jaali work in one room, one can see a water body constructed inside the Paigah Tomb complex. The tombs emulate the style of the mausoleum of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Photograph by Upayan Bardhan

7/8 One of the elaborate doors of the tombs, which were made of teak and rosewood. Photograph by Upayan Bardhan