1/10 Rehearsals were held across India three days ahead of 69th Republic Day celebrations on 26 January. PTI Rehearsals were held across India three days ahead of 69th Republic Day celebrations on 26...

2/10 The Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January to honour the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. PTI The Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January to honour the date on which the...

3/10 The day is celebrated with grandeur at India Gate. This 26 January is India's 69th Republic Day and like every year, the highlight of the day is the parade that takes place. PTI The day is celebrated with grandeur at India Gate. This 26 January is India's 69th Republic Day...

4/10 Leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries have confirmed their participation as Guests of Honour at India's Republic Day celebrations to commemorate 25 years of New Delhi's close ties with the southeast Asian bloc. PTI Leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries have confirmed their participation as Guests of Honour at...

5/10 Students in Bengaluru participated in march past during full dress rehearsal ahead of Republic day celebration at Parade Ground. PTI Students in Bengaluru participated in march past during full dress rehearsal ahead of Republic...

6/10 In Bhopal, NCC cadets marched during a full dress rehearsal. PTI In Bhopal, NCC cadets marched during a full dress rehearsal. PTI

7/10 20 years after its tableau rolled down Rajpath, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will return with its float in the Republic Day parade on Thursday showing troops patrolling the China border on their newly-inducted snow scooters. PTI 20 years after its tableau rolled down Rajpath, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will return...

8/10 Indian Army's Motorcycle stunt team, Shwet Ashwa, too participated in full dress rehearsal in Bengaluru. PTI Indian Army's Motorcycle stunt team, Shwet Ashwa, too participated in full dress...

9/10 Ahead of the celebrations to be held across the country on Friday, central and state agencies have swung into action to beef up security. PTI Ahead of the celebrations to be held across the country on Friday, central and state agencies...