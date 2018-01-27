1/6 An ambulance packed with explosives blew up in a crowded area of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 60 people and wounding over 150, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban. AP An ambulance packed with explosives blew up in a crowded area of Kabul on Saturday, killing at...

The explosion, one of the biggest since a truck bomb ripped through the Afghan capital's diplomatic quarter on 31 May last year, triggered chaotic scenes as terrified people fled the area where several high-profile organisations, including the European Union, have offices.

The force of the blast shook windows of buildings at least two kilometres away and shattered windows within hundreds of metres of the site.

"The suicide bomber used an ambulance to pass through the checkpoints. He passed through the first checkpoint saying he was taking a patient to Jamuriate Hospital, but after he was recognised at the second checkpoint, he blew his explosive-laden car," interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

The explosion comes exactly a week after Taliban militants stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing at least 22 people, a majority of them foreigners.