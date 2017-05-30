Rail fracture detected on Mumbai's Harbour Line, services affected

On Monday, services were affected on Mumbai's Harbour line after a rail fracture was detected between Dockyard Road and Reay Road Station. ANI reports that restoration work is currently on.

This is not the first time that a rail fracture was noticed on this line, as on 28 April, trains were delayed after a portion of tracks between Kalyan and Thakurli were damaged. On 25 April, another crack between Kalyan and Thakurli stations had held up trains on the central line for over 20 minutes. And on 24 April, commuters had to face a delay of over an hour when a crack was noticed in Vashi.