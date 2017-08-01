Love in the Time of Nationalism

Editor's Note: Naked display of dissent straddles the boundary that separates fear from revolution. For India's Dalits, this proclamation of dissent has assumed many forms, both passive and combative. It has mutated over the millennia before BR Ambedkar prodded the word Dalit into mainstream consciousness, and transformed anew since then. Some things have not changed — songs remain the sinew of Dalit protest in almost all its configurations. And the lyrics that sew these together continue to serve as a manifesto of resistance. The poems in this series, drawn from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and curated by Krupa Ge, founding editor of The Madras Mag, represent the prosody of contemporary Dalit literature. They are accompanied by Chennai artist Satwik Gade's illustrations.
In the 13th edition of this series, meet Kannada poet Manjula Hulikunte.
Manjula Hulikunte was born in Hulikunte, located in the Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. She pursued her Masters in journalism from Baduku Community College. In 2016, Manjula won the Dr CV Vatsaladevi Memorial Award conferred by the Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha to an upcoming poet in Kannada. She has edited a book discussing the rights of youths titled 'Heading koDi' and her articles have been published in the 'Subaltern Studies' series published by the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi.
Mallika's first poetry collection is scheduled to be released in September 2017.
ದೇಶ ಹೊತ್ತಿ ಉರಿಯುವಾಗ
ಇವಳು ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ಪ್ರೇಮಕವಿತೆ ಬರೆಯುತ್ತಾಳೆಂದು
ಯಾರಾದರೂ ಜಾರಿಯಬಹುದಲ್ಲವೇ...
ತಪ್ಪೇನಿದೆ..
ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚುವವವರ ನಡುವೆ
ಬೆಳಕಿನ ಕುರಿತು ಕವಿತೆ ಕಟ್ಟುತ್ತೇನಷ್ಟೆ..
ಪ್ರೇಮ ಎಲ್ಲರೆದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅರಳಿದ ದಿನ
ಈ ದೇಶದ ಕುರಿತೇ ಕವಿತೆ ಬರೆಯುತ್ತೇನೆ..
ಅಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗೂ
ಪ್ರೇಮ, ವಿರಹದ ಕವಿತೆಗಳಿಗಷ್ಟೇ ನನ್ನ ಸಾಲಿರಲಿ
ಸತ್ತವನ ಹೆಣದ ಮುಂದಷ್ಟೇ ಹುಟ್ಟುವ
ದೇಶಭಕ್ತಿಯ ಹುಚ್ಚು ನನ್ನ ಆವರಿಸದಿರಲಿ
ಬಡವರ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ರಕ್ತದಿಂದ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠವೆನಿಸುವ ದೇಶಭಕ್ತಿ
ಕಂಡವರ ಅಪಮಾನಿಸಿ ಹುಟ್ಟುವ ದೇಶಪ್ರೇಮ
ಇದಾವುದಕ್ಕೂ ನನ್ನ ಅಕ್ಷರವನ್ನು ಅಡವಿಡಲಾರೆ
ನಾನು ಕನಸುವುದು ಕನವರಿಸುವುದು
ಪ್ರೇಮವನ್ನಷ್ಟೇ ತುಂಬಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ದೇಶವೊಂದನ್ನ...
I write poems of love
while the nation is burning.
This might anger a lot many…
What is wrong?
I write poems about spreading light
amidst people who set fire.
The day love flowers in every heart
I will certainly write about the nation.
Until then
let my words be reserved for poems on love and separation.
May I not be filled with the maddening nationalism
that takes wings only before the corpses.
Let my words not be at the service of
a nationalism that is valued more than
the blood of a poor man
a nationalism that feeds itself
by humiliating humans.
I dream and speak only of
a country whose heart is filled with love.
ನನ್ನ ಮೇಲೆ
ಗುಮಾನಿಗಳಿದ್ದರ
ಬನ್ನಿ ಎದುರುಗೊಳ್ಳಿ
ಅಥವಾ…
ಎದುರಾಗದೇ ಗುಸುಗುಸುಗಳಲ್ಲೇ
ಅಳೆವುದಾದರೆ
ನನ್ನ ಅಳೆಯಬಹುದಾದ
ತೂಕದ ತಕ್ಕಡಿ ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲುಂಟೆಂದು ಸಾಬೀತುಪಡಿಸಿ.
ಇಲ್ಲ
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮುಖೇಡಿತನದ ಮುಖವಾಡಗಳಿಗೆ
ನನ್ನ ಉತ್ತರದ ಬೆನ್ನೇ ಆಗಬೇಕಿದ್ದರೆ
ಇಗೋ ಬರೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಿ...
ನಾನು ಧನಿಕರ ಮನೆಯ ಹೆಣ್ಣಲ್ಲ
ನನ್ನವ್ವ ನನ್ನ ಚಂದದ
ತೊಟ್ಟಿಲಿನಲ್ಲಿಟ್ಟು ತೂಗಲೇ ಇಲ್ಲ
ನಿತ್ಯ ಕೂಲಿ ಮಾಡಿಯೇ ಬದುಕುವ ಅವಳ
ಎದೆಯಾಲಿಗೂ ದೂರವಾಗಿ
ಪುಟ್ಟ ಅಕ್ಕನ ಹರಿದ ಲಂಗದಲ್ಲಿ
ಮುದುರಿ ಮಲಗಿದವಳು
ನನ್ನ ಸಾವಿನೊಂದಿಗಿನ ನಂಟು
ಹುಟ್ಟಿನಿಂದಲೇ ಹತ್ತಿದ್ದು
ಅಣ್ಣನೆದೆಯ ಕ್ರಾಂತಿಗೀತೆಗಳೇ ನನ್ನ ಕಂಠಪಾಠ
ಸೂತಕದ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ
ನಿಲ್ಲದ ತೂತು ಜೋಳಿಗೆಯ ಹಾಡು
ಕೇರಿಯ ಕೊನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ
ನಿತ್ಯ ಆಳುವವರ ನೋವಿಗೆ
ನಿಟ್ಟುಸಿರಿಡುತ್ತಲೆ ಬೆಳೆದವಳು
ಹೂ೦
ಇನ್ನೂ ಗುಮಾನಿ ಇದ್ದರೆ
ನನ್ನ ರಕ್ತದ ಬಣ್ಣ 'ಕೆಂಪು'
ಅವಮಾನಗಳಲ್ಲೇ
ಸ್ವಾಭಿಮಾನದ ಬದುಕು
'ನೀಲಿ'ಗಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೂ ಸುಳ್ಳಲ್ಲ.
ಹಸಿವು, ನೋವು
ಖಾಲಿತನಗಳ ತುಂಬಾ
ಬುದ್ಧ, ಬಸವ, ಅಕ್ಕ, ಅಲ್ಲಮ
ಕೊನೆಗೆ ಮಹಾಭಾರತದ ಕೃಷ್ಣೆ
ರಾಮಾಯಣದ ಸೀತೆ
ಯಾವನದೋ ಕಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ಕಲ್ಲಾದ ಅಹಲ್ಯೆ
ಎಲ್ಲ ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ ಎದೆಗೆಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಧರ್ಮಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ
ಅಲೆದಲೆದು ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣದ
ಸಮತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ಬೇಸತ್ತು
ಕೊನೆಗೆ ಅಂಬೇಡಿಗರನ ಹಾದಿ ಹಿಡಿದಿದ್ದೇನೆ
ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಾನತೆಯ ಕನಸುತ್ತಲೇ
ಬದುಕಿನ ಧರ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಖಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ
ಇನ್ನೂ ಗುಮಾನಿಗಳಿದ್ದರೆ...
ಹೌದು
ಆಳವಾಗಿ ಅದೆಷ್ಟೋ ಬಾರಿ ಒಲವಾಗಿದೆ
ಹೇಳಲಾಗದೆ ಕಳೆದೂ ಹೋಗಿದೆ
ಒಂದಿಷ್ಟು ವಿರಹ, ಪ್ರೇಮ
ನೋವು ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಇದೆ
ಬೆರಳ ತುದಿಯ ಮೋಹ
ಕಣ್ಣಂಚಿನ ಮಿಂಚು
ಎದೆಯಾಳದ ಮುಗ್ಧತೆ
ಎಲ್ಲವನ್ನೂ ಕಾಪಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ
ಬೆಚ್ಚಗೆ ಬದುಕಬಲ್ಲ
ಪುಟ್ಟ ಗೂಡೊಂದಿದೆ ಎದೆಯೊಳಗೆ.
ಇನ್ನೂ ಗುಮಾನಿಗಳಿದ್ದರೆ
ಬನ್ನಿ ಎದುರುಗೊಳ್ಳಿ...
ಸತ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಬದುಕುವ ನನ್ನ ನಾಲಿಗೆಯಲ್ಲಿ
ನಿಮ್ಮಂತೆ ನಂಜಿಲ್ಲ.
If you are suspecting me
come face to face
or…
If you want to weigh me
through your gossips
prove it to me that you have a balance
that can measure me.
If the mask over your cowardice
needs an answer then
here it is. Write down…
I was not born in a rich family.
My mother did not put me to sleep
on fancy cribs.
When life supporting daily-wage labour
distanced her from me
I slept on
the torn frock of my sister.
My affinity with death
dates back to my birth.
Revolutionary songs memorised
by my brother
were the lullabies
in our mourning hut.
I grew up sighing
for the everyday cries
heard from the corner of the alley.
If you are still suspicious…
yes, the colour of my blood
is ‘red’.
Amidst all the humiliation hurled at me
life’s pride turned ‘blue’.
To fill the emptiness of
hunger and pain
I have embraced
Buddha, Basava, Akka, Allama,
Krishna of Mahabharatha
Seetha of Ramayana
also Ahalye who was turned into a stone.
Tired of walking on the path of your religion
searching for equality and dignity
I finally chose the path of Ambedkar.
Dreaming equality
I have turned to the religion of life.
Listen if you still suspect
yes, I have been love struck many a times.
Many a love died in silence.
Some love, separation and pain
remains.
Fancies of my fingertip,
twinkle in the corner of my eyes
my innocence
I have guarded them all.
My heart has sheltered
a nest of warmth
for life.
If you are still suspicious
come face to face…
My life that seeks truth
unlike you
doesn’t spit venom.
[Basava, Akka and Allama are Basavanna, Akkamahadevi and Allamaprabhu saint poets from the 12th century Vachana movement in Karnataka who dreamt of and fought for an egalitarian society.]
Both poems have been translated from the original by Samvartha ‘Sahil’. Samvartha is an alumnus of JNU, Delhi and FTII, Pune and is a freelance writer these days. He has earlier worked as an academician (Manipal University), journalist (The Hindu) and has been a columnist with Kannada Prabha and Karavali Karnataka. His book of translated poems to Kannada titled ‘rooparoopagaLanu daaTi’ has been published recently and his travel experiences in Jammu and Kashmir during the 2016 uprising is soon going to be published by the Karanatak Sahitya Akademi.