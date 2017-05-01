India's criminal justice system: An example of justice delayed, justice denied

Editor's Note: A nation’s legal system is integral to how its citizens look upon issues that concern the country in general and their individual lives in particular. Despite having the world’s longest Constitution — not to mention, one that has gone through numerous amendments and the many directives by the Supreme Court that have secured the stature of de facto law, the Indian law books have struggled to evolve at a pace commensurate with the rapid changes society has undergone. As the load of being archaic becomes heavier on our law system, Firstpost introduces a 10-part series titled 'Letter of the Law' to push forward the debate on legal practices and the law itself. The series will explore a variety of aspects pertaining to Indian law through opinion and analyses.

The judiciary is a co-equal branch of the government within India’s democratic and constitutional framework, along with the legislature and the executive. The role of courts in society is not merely to adjudicate disputes between parties, but also to protect the rights and liberty of individuals. This is especially important in criminal matters, where an individual is pitted against the might of the State.

The rule of law cannot exist without an effective judicial system, which is capable of enforcing rights in a timely and proportionate manner in a way that inspires public confidence in the administration of justice. For the law to govern, the system through which it is administered must measure up adequately when mapped against the three dimensions of justice– substantive justice on merits, timeliness in the disposal of cases, and proportionate use of the State’s resources. Access to justice thus, assesses the fulfilment of an individual’s entitlement to justice on these parameters to ensure that legal redress does not become the preserve of a few. It represents the ability of every person to enforce the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by law.

Unfortunately, apathy and ineffective governance have created barriers in accessing justice, which has resulted in granting certain sections of society only limited access to the full range of socio-economic and civil-political rights available. There are three immediately obvious barriers to access. First, there are ‘external factors’ such as monetary, cultural or geographical barriers, which exclude or “fence out” certain sections of society by preventing their access to courts. Geographical barriers or distances from courts can cause great difficulty to litigants, accused, witnesses, if they have to undertake day long trips to reach the courts, only for the matter to be adjourned. Distance also determines the probability of appealing the decision of a lower Court to a State High Court or to the Supreme Court. Nick Robinson, in an excellent analysis of the Supreme Court’s docket found that while nationally, there was a 2.5 percent chance of a High Court decision being appealed to the Supreme Court, there was great disparity in the appeal rates based on the proximity of the State High Court to the Supreme Court in Delhi. Thus, while the appeal rate in Delhi in 2008 was 10 percent (around 4 times the national average), in Tamil Nadu it was 1.1 percent.

Second, are ‘internal factors’, such as delays or convoluted procedures and technicalities, which affect everyone in the system, but disproportionately impact those with fewer resources. This raises the question of whether every individual, who approaches the legal system or is made to participate in it – as a Defendant in a civil suit or an accused in a criminal trial – can expect an expeditious hearing, as well as a fair outcome?

Third, there are ‘quality factors’, which are caused by the uncertain and inconsistent application of law and arbitrary sentencing and affect the substantive judgment of the case on merits. This tends to have a disproportionate impact on the poor, whether in cases related to bail, or the death penalty. Reforms in each of these areas will significantly improve the lives of our citizens by creating equal opportunities to enforce the law and more generally, improve social cohesion.

This piece focuses on delays in the legal system, looking at both, the scope of the problem, and its implication on the criminal justice system.

Understanding the magnitude of the problem of delays

For the law to govern, the system through which it is administered must measure up adequately when mapped against the speed of disposing cases. Unfortunately, delays illustrate the impediments to accessing justice in India.

Currently, there are more 2.8 crore cases pending in various courts across India, with more than 60,000 matters before the Supreme Court. The problem however, is not of too many cases coming into the system; it is of too few coming out.

This is best demonstrated by the Supreme Court’s own data on the national picture of the pendency of the cases in the subordinate courts:

These undue delays, often occasioned by judicial vacancies and improper case management, are burdening the system and frustrating the average citizen’s hopes for effective redressal.As is evident from the aforesaid table, although subordinate courts are usually adept at handling the flow of fresh cases, they fail when it comes to reducing the pendency or backlog of cases.

It is a matter of great worry that even in 2015, more than 22.8 percent of all cases before subordinate courts are more than five years old; and of this, 15.8 percent are criminal cases, where the life and liberty of individuals is at stake. Such delay in criminal matters adversely affects the rights of the victim (and creates future disincentives from filing or pursuing cases) and the accused (who might be in prison, or have his liberty and free movement constrained, or at the very least, be living under the fear of an eventual conviction).