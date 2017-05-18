In J&K, a police recruitment drive draws thousands of youths

Over 3,000 Kashmiri youth participated in a two-day recruitment drive conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police over the weekend of 13-14 May 2017.
Around 67,218 candidates from various districts of the state applied for the posts of 698 sub-inspectors in the executive, armed and telecommunication wings of the state police, ANI reported.
The recruitment drive took place just days after Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was assassinated by militants in the Shopian district — reportedly to dissuade other youth from joining the Indian Army.
News agencies had reported that youngsters showed up in large numbers for the police recruitment drive despite threats from local militants to stay away.
"Unemployment is a big issue here. That's why, in spite of threats, people are turning up: everyone here wants to secure a job somewhere," Parvez Ahemad, one of the young men who participated in the recruitment drive, was quoted by ANI as saying.
Photos by Javeed Shah.
***
Kashmiri youth walk inside the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar for the police recruitment test on 14 May 2017, in response to recruitment advertisements for the Jammu and Kashmir police. There are a total of 698 posts (sub-inspector level) — 482 of them executive, 176 armed, and 40 in telecom. The physical endurance tests (PET) and physical standard tests (PST) of 35,722 candidates belonging to the Kashmir province, in the first phase, kicked off on 13 May. Nearly 2,000 candidates (male and female) underwent the requisite tests.
Men ready for a 1,600-metre run, to be finished in 6.30 minutes, inside the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
A Kashmiri youth stands in front of a camera inside the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
Kashmiri youth readying for the 1,600-metre run that must be completed within 6.30 minutes.
Kashmiri youth being tagged with a micro chip around their ankles, to record their running speed and timing, at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
Adnan, 25, from Eidgagh in downtown Srinagar, is the son of a shopkeeper. Inspired by movies, he always wanted to be a cop and thinks it's a disciplined job. He undergoes a biometeric recording inside the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar during the police recruitment tests.
Zukir, from downtown Srinagar, goes through the chest measuring test inside the Bakshi Stadium, part of the police recruitment drive.
Kashmiri youth run inside the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, as part of the police recruitment drive over the 13-14 May weekend.
Kashmiri youth get ready for the police recruitment tests at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.
Yasir Bashir, 22, from Shalimar, Srinagar, wants to do something positive with his life, for the benefit of his homeland. He said that policing, as a profession, would be his passion. Here he is seen going through the height and chest measurement recordings, at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, as part of the police recruitment test.
Kashmiri girls at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
Kashmiri girls gather at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar for the police recruitment test.
Kashmiri girls running inside the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar as part of the police recruitment drive organised over the 13-14 May weekend.
Kashmiri youth prepare for their 1,600-metre run at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
Kashmiri youth get ready for their 1,600 meters run at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.