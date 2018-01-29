Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2018: From Kiran Nagarkar to Sujatha Gidla, what to look out for on the last day

Speakers from across the globe will gather one last time for the eleventh edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival as it enters its fifth and final day Monday, the 29 January, at the Diggi Palace Hotel.

The festival will come to a close with a schedule packed with discussions, conversations, debates and book launches, the last chance to take it all in for this year.

From sessions ranging from writing about the Arab world to fashion and modernity to a closing debate on the #MeToo campaign, here is a guide to day five of the festival with all the sessions that you should look out for.

The day kicks off at 9:15 am with a music performance by Tritha & Martin.

The sessions then commence at 10 am in the morning across the six venues inside the Diggi Palace (Charbagh, Front Lawn, Mughal Tent, Baithak, Durbar Hall, Haveli) and Samvad, running till 6.15 pm in the evening. Here are some highlights:

10:00 am – 11 am

— (Charbagh) The Fictional Leap

Kiran Nagarkar in conversation with Vivek Shanbhag

— (Front Lawn) Narratives of Power, Songs of Resistance

Jovan Mays and Sujatha Gidla in conversation with Ajoy Bose

— (Durbar Hall) Ideas of China

Anne Cheng, C Raja Mohan, Nicolas Idier and Tom Miller in conversation with Jyoti Malhotra

11:15 am – 12:15 pm

— (Front Lawn) Writing the Arab World

Alia Malek, Rabih Alameddine, Rodaan Al-Galidi and Susan Abulhawa in conversation with Yasmine El Rashidi

— (Mughal Tent) The Green Road into the Hills: Writing the Natural World

Adam Nicolson, Alexandra Harris and Hugh Thomson in conversation with Pradip Krishen

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

— (Charbagh) Active Listening and the Anger Epidemic

Arun Maira and Swati Chaturvedi in conversation with Mihir S Sharma

— (Mughal Tent) Rohingya Crisis

Azeem Ibrahim, Jeffrey Gettleman, Justin Rowlatt and Praveen Swami in conversation with Salil Tripathi

— (Durbar Hall) The Reformation: Europe’s House Divided

Diarmaid MacCulloch introduced by Dan Jones

1:40 pm – 2:20 pm

— (Charbagh) Fashion and Modernity

Anja Aronowsky Cronberg, Malika Verma Kashyap and Paola Antonelli in conversation with Pramod Kumar KG

2:30 pm- 3:30 pm

— (Charbagh) Among the Insurgents

Cathy Scott-Clark, Michael Vatikiotis and Peter Bergen in conversation with Charlie English

— (Front Lawn) The Afropolitans

Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Chika Unigwe and Nadifa Mohamed introduced by Abeer Y Hoque

— (Mughal Tent) The Islamic Enlightenment

Christopher de Bellaigue introduced by Suzy Hansen

3:45 pm – 4:45 pm

— (Front Lawn) The Dawn Watch: Joseph Conrad in a Global World

Maya Jasanoff introduced by Martin Puchner

— (Mughal Tent) After Patagonia: Remembering Bruce Chatwin

Elizabeth Chatwin, Nicholas Shakespeare and Redmond O’Hanlon introduced by William Dalrymple

— (Durbar Hall) Where the Line is Drawn: Crossing Boundaries in Occupied Palestine

Raja Shehadeh in conversation with Susan Abulhawa

— (Samwad) Anil’s Ghost:

Michael Ondaatje in conversation with Chandrahas Choudhury

5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

Closing Debate:

#MeToo: Do Men Still Have It too Easy?

Bee Rowlatt, Pinky Anand, Ruchira Gupta, Sandip Roy, and Vinod Dua, moderated by Namita Bhandare

You can check the full schedule for the day with all the scheduled book launches here, and the entire list of speakers here. Time and venues of the sessions are subject to change.

There will be no music performance (Music Stage at Clarks Amer) on the final day of the festival.