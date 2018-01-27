Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2018: From Day 3's schedule, our pick of the best sessions, speakers

The eleventh edition of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival enters its third day on Saturday, 27 January 2018, at the Diggi Palace Hotel, in what promises to be an engaging and entertaining day of literature, ideas and much more — across genres.

Speakers from all over the globe representing a multitude of professions and interests gather for the third day, with a schedule packed with discussions, conversations, debates, book launches and music events.

With Amy Tan, Michael Ondaatje, Helen Fielding, Tom Stoppard, among many others incredible speakers set to make an appearance, here is a guide to day three of the festival, with all the sessions that you should look out for.

The day kicks off at 9.15 am with a music performance by Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy and Vedanth Bharadwaj.

The sessions then commence at 10 am in the morning across the seven venues inside the Diggi Palace (Charbagh, Front Lawn, Mughal Tent, Baithak, Durbar Hall, Samvad and Haveli), running till 6.15 pm in the evening. Here are some highlights,

10 am – 11 am

— (Charbagh) The Joy Luck Club

Amy Tan in conversation with Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi

Novelist Amy Tan will speak about her extraordinary life and her emergence as a writer of stature against many odds.

— (Samvad) Julia Donaldson: On Page, On Stage and On Screen

Julia Donaldson, Daryl Shute and Malcolm Donaldson in conversation with Nupur Paiva

— (Baithak) Hitler and His Times

Anna Funder and Norman Ohler conversation with Rakhshanda Jalil

11.15 am – 12.15 pm

— (Charbagh) The Travel Session

Hugh Thomson, Pico Iyer, Raja Shehadeh, Robert Dessaix and Redmond O’Hanlon in conversation with William Dalrymple

— (Front Lawn) Bridget Jones’ Diaries

Helen Fielding in conversation with Meru Gokhale

Novelist Helen Fielding speaks with publisher Meru Gokhale of the comic and the tragic, film and fiction and Bridget Jones’ bumpy ride to motherhood.

— (Baithak) On First Novels

Diksha Basu, Lucy Hughes-Hallett, Prayaag Akbar and Sandip Roy in conversation with Tishani Doshi

12.30 pm – 1.30 pm

— (Mughal Tent) Armed and Dangerous: Of Words and Lovers

Amitava Kumar and Manu Joseph introduced by Anuja Chauhan

— (Samvad) Stormbreaker

Anthony Horowitz in conversation with Paro Anand

2.30 pm – 3.30 pm

— (Front Lawn) Adaptations

Amy Tan, Michael Ondaatje, Mira Nair, Nicholas Shakespeare and Tom Stoppard in conversation with Chiki Sarkar

3.45 pm – 4.45 pm

— (Front Lawn) When the Moon Shines By Day

Nayantara Sahgal in conversation with Chandrahas Choudhury

— (Baithak) Nordic Lights

Carin Gerhardsen, Gerður Kristný, Josefine Klougart, Minna Lindgren and Zac O’Yeah in conversation with Odd Harald Hauge

5.15 pm – 6.15 pm

— (Charbagh) The Art of Biography

Caroline Franklin, Diarmaid MacCulloch, Marina Warner, Nicholas Shakespeare and Victor Sebestyen in conversation with Lucy Hughes-Hallett

— (Baithak) Globe to Globe: Why Hamlet Works in Every Country of the World

Dominic Dromgoole in conversation with Tom Stoppard

You can check the full schedule for the day with all the scheduled book launches here, and the entire list of speakers here. Time and venues of the sessions are subject to change.

Following the sessions for the day, Hotel Clarks Amer will host the Music Stage for the day — a concert featuring the session Word Jazz: Spoken Word Poetry, and performances by David Gray and Blackstratblues ft Kutle Khan from 6 pm. You can buy tickets for the performance here.