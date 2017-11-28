ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2018: Anurag Kashyap, Hamid Karzai, Amy Tan among speakers

The ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, which has often been described as the ‘greatest literary show on earth’ and the ‘Kumbh Mela of literature’, has hosted nearly 2,000 speakers and welcomed over a million book lovers over the past decade, evolving into a global literary phenomenon.

The 11th edition of the celebrated lit fest will take place from 25-29 January 2018, once again at the historic Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur, as announced on 28 November, 2017.

The festival will welcome over 250 writers, thinkers, politicians, journalists and popular cultural icons from over 35 different nationalities. It will feature a spectacular line-up of speakers representing the major awards including the Nobel, Man Booker, Pulitzer, Padma Vibhusan and the Sahitya Akademi Award. The first list of 60 speakers released today include Akhil Sharma, Amy Tan, Anurag Kashyap, BN Goswamy, Hamid Karzai, Helen Fielding, Michael Ondaatje, Michael Rezendes, Mridula Garg, Muhammad Yunus, Pico Iyer, Rupi Kaur, Sonal Mansingh, Sudha Murty, Tom Stoppard and Zakir Hussain, among others.

The discussions at the Festival will feature around works spanning both Indian and the international literary landscapes; translations will be under the spotlight too in a bid to reinforce a diverse and flavourful cultural matrix. The 2018 edition expects to welcome speakers representing over 15 Indian and more than 20 international languages.

As in previous years, the forthcoming edition of the Festival will partner with major Indian and global brands and host the highest calibre of speakers and curate an enviable depth in programming for its ever increasing and discerning audiences.

The ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival sets literary conversations, debates and dialogue against the backdrop of built and cultural heritage including curated art installations, world music performances at the Music Stage and cultural evenings at heritage venues like the Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal.

The ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival is a flagship event of Teamwork Arts, which produces it along with over 25 highly acclaimed performing arts, visual arts and literary festivals across more than 40 cities globally.

Sanjoy K Roy, managing mirector of Teamwork Arts, which produces the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, says, “As we wait to celebrate yet another milestone year of the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival in 2018, we look forward to the infectious energy of intellectual debate and the dynamism that charges the Festival's atmosphere and comes from a mingling of celebrated minds, diverse perspectives, and heightened cultural experiences. What is heartening is that this incredible global phenomenon that the Festival has evolved into is still deeply rooted in its core identity as a completely accessible and democratic platform.”

