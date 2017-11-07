Xpressions 2017: What to expect from XIMB's annual management-cultural festival

Come November, and the students of the Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar (XIMB) get busy with more than classes. For three days in this month, the campus turns into a celebratory zone as the students host Xpressions, one of the biggest management/cultural college festivals in India. The 2017 edition of the festival is all set to kick off from 10 to 12 November.

At the heart of any management fest lie the business events, and Xpressions 2017 brings a mix of new and old favourites to its current slate. Key to this are the four prime business simulations XIMB hosts every year at Xpressions. These events are designed to test managerial skills and this edition of the festival will see competing teams of students vie for the top prize in the following:

Skill City: Encourages participants to mine the soft skills required to become an excellent manager

Kurukshetra: Keeping true to its historic counterpart, is a blood and suit-worthy battle in the field of business

Helios: A one-of-its-kind business simulation only for under-graduate participants from diverse backgrounds, that hones and tests their management potential and business acumen

Gladiator: A series of challenging rounds covering an array of management skills

Case in Point: A national-level HR case study competition, organised by XIMAHR (the HRM association)

Apart from these events, students will also be participating in Parikrama, a national-level online scavenger hunt, organised by XSYS (the systems association); Maven (a national-level competition, organised by Constrat: the strategy association); Trade Wars (an online trading simulation, organised by XFin: the finance association); Mpower (organised by Maven, the marketing association of XIMB); and Urbaniac (a business model competition, organised by HabituX: The Urban Management association).

The Model United Nations, and EnigmaX, an online treasure hunt organised exclusively for XIMB alumni, round off the business competitions at Xpressions.

But it's not all business at Xpressions — cultural events enjoy as much importance.

From music to dance and drama, there's something for art and culture aficionados here too. So Decibelz, has rock bands vying to be declared the best; Goonj, the solo singing competition, has students stepping up to the microphone, and Thirkan, the dance competition, sees them put their best foot forward. Aaghaz, described as a 'Nukkad Natak event' celebrates the best among street plays, and the Carnival De Vogue sees teams collaborate to create the best in fashion design for the ramp.

Also on the anvil this year at Xpressions, is a live performance by Farhan Akhtar. Pitched as the highlight of the festival, Akhtar's performance should mark the perfect conclusion to the three days of Xpressions.

Register for the festival here.