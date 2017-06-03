You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News
  3. World Environment Day: Here are seven best organic restaurants and cafes in India

World Environment Day: Here are seven best organic restaurants and cafes in India

LivingFP StaffJun, 03 2017 18:28:39 IST

This World Environment Day, choose from our list of the 10 best eateries in India that use organic produce to dish out lip smacking food items and more!

Brownie, Varanasi

Organic cakes, cheeses and bread is what this eatery specializes in. The restaurant is also a part of 'Learn for Life - Another World is possible' society, which aims to empower underprivileged local children with education.

Untitled design (2)

Rasa India, Bengaluru

Enjoy authentic home-style organic food from this cafe in Bengaluru. The place is also famous because of its South Indian cuisine.

Untitled design (3)

Birdsong Organic Cafe, Mumbai

Not only does this cafe serve organic food, but it also has vegan and gluten free versions of it, which are equally delicious

Untitled design (4)

Lumiere, Bengaluru

This is one of Bengaluru's first organic restaurants and is popular for its seed-to-table dining experience. They get their fresh organic produce from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, suburbs of Bengaluru and Mandya.

Untitled design (5)

Cafe Organica, Kolkata

This place offers healthy and vegan alternatives which you can binge on without an ounce of guilt.

Untitled design (7)
Organic Bites, Hyderabad

This eatery in the city most poular for its biryani is located in one of the popular areas of Hyerabad and boasts of locally sourced organic and fresh produce.

Untitled design (8)

Shahpura Bagh, Shahpura, Rajasthan

Located amidst Rajasthan's royal and picturesque forts, this luxury hotel serves lip smacking local cuisine prepared from fresh organic produce.

Untitled design (6)


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:27 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:28 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores