Watch: This group of youngsters are planting the seeds of art in our children

In order to complement the formal education of socially disempowered children using the process of art, a group of youngsters have started taking a Saturday Art Class. Saturday Art Class acknowledged that at a tender age, these children are burdened with responsibilities and miss out on their childhood. It provides them with a safe haven where they can just be children. This is paramount for their overall psychological development.

Every Saturday, different types of art practices are taught based on the core values of patience, sharing, gratitude, teamwork, respect, cleanliness, and equality. Each lesson aims to make the artwork relatable to the children. Saturday Art Class helps encourage class participation, developing children’s visual and motor skills and gives opportunities to articulate their emotions.

Within a span of 7 months, they expanded their impact from 30 students to 1126.