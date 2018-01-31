Watch: The Saturday art class that's drawing kids to school

In order to complement the formal education of socially disempowered children, a group of youngsters have started holding a 'Saturday Art Class'. The organisers of this class say that some of these children get burdened with responsibilities from early childhood on, leading to them missing out on just being children. The organisers also feel that this is paramount for their overall psychological development.

Every Saturday, different types of art practices are taught based on the core values of patience, sharing, gratitude, teamwork, respect, cleanliness, and equality. Each lesson aims to make the artwork relatable to the children. 'Saturday Art Class' helps encourage class participation, develop children’s visual and motor skills and gives them opportunities to articulate their emotions.

Seven months since the class started, it has already expanded its impact from 30 students to 1,126