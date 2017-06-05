You are here:
Watch: Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan talks about having the world on his plate

LivingFP StaffJun, 05 2017 15:30:23 IST

India's biggest food festival, World on a Plate 2017, was recently held at the Renaissance Convention Centre, Powai.

Featuring well-known masterchefs from across the world, the event offers young chefs an opportunity to compete in front of a diversified panel of culinary experts.

The highlight of the event this year was the presence of Gary Mehigan, one of the three much-loved judges of Masterchef Australia — the show that has been instrumental in inspiring a whole new generation of young chefs who have revolutionised the culinary world like never before.

Mehigan, a popular TV personality, has headed prominent restaurants including Browns, Burnham Beeches Country House and Hotel Sofitel before opening the award-winning Fenix in 2000 and later selling it to the Leonda By The Yarra group in 2013.

He has also co-hosted shows like the Good Chef, Bad Chef and Boy's Weekend, apart from starting his own series, Far Flung, a show about the vibrant flavours of Asian cuisine.

Fun, affable and witty, here's Gary Mehigan in conversation with Firstpost.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 03:24 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 03:30 pm

