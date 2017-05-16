Study reveals diesel cars pollute 50 percent more than lab tests show; vehicular pollution killed 38,000 in 2015

Paris: "Excess" diesel truck and car emissions claimed about 38,000 lives worldwide in 2015, said a study today that sought to quantify deaths due to pollution that carmakers sought to hide.

Four-fifths of these additional premature deaths due to nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution occurred in three regions - the European Union, China and India, researchers reported in the journal Nature.

NOx are poisonous gases that contribute to acid rain and combine with ammonia to create particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause cancer, chronic breathing problems and premature death.

Until recently, estimates of deaths attributable to NOx pollution was based on levels reported by vehicle makers. Since 2015, however, it has become clear that Volkswagen and other manufacturers used so-called "defeat devices" to disguise the true extent of diesel engine emissions, which are far higher on the road than in laboratory testing.

The new study of 11 major car markets — the others are Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea and the United States — revealed that diesel vehicles spewed at least 50 per cent more NOx under real-world driving conditions than their makers claimed. That translates to 38,000 deaths due to "excess" emissions, out of an estimated total of 107,000 lives foreshortened to diesel car and truck fumes in 2015, the researchers found.

The study focused on how NOx emissions contribute to air pollution in the form of ozone and fine particulate matter. Long-term exposure is linked to disability and premature death due to stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - a degenerative condition of the lungs.

The elderly are especially vulnerable. "The consequences of excess diesel NOx emissions for public health are striking," said lead author Susan Anenberg, co-founder of Environment Health Analytics, a policy research group based in Washington DC.

Commercial trucks and buses are by far the biggest culprit worldwide, accounting for more than three-quarters of excess NOx output.

Ninety per cent was emitted in just five countries or regions — Brazil, China, the EU, India and the United States. For light-duty vehicles — small trucks, cars and vans — the EU produced nearly 70 per cent of global excess NOx emissions, the study found.

A earlier study calculated that pollution from 2.6 million Volkswagen cars equipped with test-evading software and sold in Germany from 2008 to 2015 will cause more than 1,200 premature deaths in Europe.