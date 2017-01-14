Spot the irony: Patanjali's new product 'Gonyle' is a floor cleaner, which contains cow urine

Patanjali Ayurved Limited, the company promoted by yoga guru Ramdev, has a very unique take on hygiene, as revealed by an advertisement which appeared in newspapers on Sunday.

It has launched a new product, which it says is a floor cleaner. "Stop punishing your hands with chemical based phenyl," says the advertisement.

So far, so good. But then, when you read further in the advertisement, you realise there is an ingredient which most people consider to be the opposite of hygiene: Urine! More specifically, cow urine.

"Made from holy cow urine, eucalyptus, pine oil, lemon grass and anti-bacterial herbs," reads the advertisment. The product also has an image of a cow and is appropriately called 'Gonyle'.

As expected, some people noticed this "unique" product and expressed what they felt about the product on social media:

How nice to have your room floor to be cleaned with 'Holy' Cow Urine! pic.twitter.com/YC6jqdH474 — Sailing Cloud (@twinitisha) January 14, 2017

This GONYLE uses urine nt of unholy bt only holy cow . pic.twitter.com/9XyZLiF7ac — Pijush Banerjee (@PijushIN) January 14, 2017

Lolz ! The cow excretes wastes and toxins from her body by way of urine ! pic.twitter.com/6jHhF2pi9k — Finger of Da God$ (@TheAmazinRAD) January 14, 2017

This is not the first time, though, that Patanjali has claimed to use cow urine as an ingredient in its products. According to PTI, in December 2015, Patanjali had said that it uses cow urine in five products, out of the 700-odd items it manufactures, a day after a fatwa had been issued against its products in Tamil Nadu by a state-based Muslim organisation.