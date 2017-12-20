Sarah Høilund's 'Photographing the Female': Making women's lives visible through art

'Photographing the Female' was founded in 2016 by Danish photographer, writer, and curator Sarah Høilund, who mainly spends her time between Europe and India. Her multidisciplinary practice is focused on the use of art as a catalyst for social awareness, especially with respect to female empowerment.

Høilund conceptualised Photographing the Female as an international exhibition which first showed at FOCUS Photography Festival 2017 and went on to showcase in the US in the summer of 2017. The exhibition brought together 25 global voices from the field of photography, and displayed important and unique perspectives on female identity and representation. The vision has now translated into a bigger platform using multiple channels to make stories on female lives visible through art.

The latest edition of the project took place this weekend during the Magnetic Fields Festival in Alsisar, Rajasthan.

View the complete photo gallery: In 'Photographing the Female', Sarah Høilund puts together visual stories on female identity, representation

Sarah will be giving a talk on Wednesday, 20 December, in Mumbai at the Ecole Intuit Lab, providing insight into how the idea came to life, the journey so far and what her vision for the future of this project is. The talk will also focus on the importance of responsibility and representation in contemporary photography and how we should best nurture a sustainable culture for young photographers.

You can register here, and check out Photographing the Female here.