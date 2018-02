Manoj Sharma's humble presence will be dearly missed in Mumbai's social circles. He worked tirelessly, rubbing shoulders with celebrities while taking their portraits with a smile. His work can also be seen on his Instagram handle: @manojsharman.

A post shared by Manoj Sharma (@manojsharman) on Feb 12, 2016 at 9:52pm PST

Any guess?? A post shared by Manoj Sharma (@manojsharman) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:20am PDT