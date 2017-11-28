On and off the field, Indian cricketers celebrate their Nagpur victory with #MoThanABeard

Whether it's on the field or off it, our cricketers sure know how to hit it out of the park. Forgive the use of a baseball metaphor for cricket, but there isn't a phrase quite as apt to describe the winning streak Virat Kohli & Co. are currently on.

Their latest victory against Sri Lanka in Nagpur is a testament to the dominance of the Indian national cricket team in the longest format of the game. Meanwhile, they're on point with their grooming game as well. Captain Kohli's always said he would like his teammates to express themselves, and they're taking him at his word!

Being in the MOment

All rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara put in a stellar act on field; Pujara's century inspired commentators to nickname him 'Rock', while Jadeja teamed up with his spin twin to send the Sri Lankans packing on the fourth morning of the Test.

Later, Pujara and Jadeja decide to celebrate their performances and that of the team in their own way. The two took to Instagram to post these 'MOments of happiness':

Dubbing themselves the “Mo Bros” the two stars from Nagpur showed that it is not just on the field that they can have a good time.

The other 'centurion' from the Test was not far behind: Rohit Sharma too got into the 'MOod' by joining the Mo bros in their celebrations.

When it comes to their grooming, it's — pardon the mixed sporting metaphors again — a case of game, set and match! The boys are clearly on board with the #MOThanABeard trend!