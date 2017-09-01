Nine Months: Pregnant host Meghna Pant takes moms-to-be through what to expect when they're expecting

A groundbreaking new show, Nine Months is India’s first and only comprehensive show on all things related to pregnancy. Whether you’re looking to get pregnant, already pregnant or a new mother, this is the show that will answer all your questions.

Hosted by award-winning author and journalist Meghna Pant, who is also pregnant, Nine Months takes you through the entire journey of getting pregnant, being pregnant and becoming a mother. Over a seven-part series, we discuss infertility treatments, the first trimester, the second trimester, the third trimester, the delivery and labour, and what to expect in the first year of having your baby.

Despite India’s burgeoning population and millions of pregnant women, we do not have a consolidated database that guides women through all stages of pregnancy and motherhood. There are many blogs and websites that cater to different stages of pregnancy, but — unlike our Western counterparts — these are all disparate and scattered. As a result most women have to scramble for information, and rely on their communities and elders for advice. This means that, unfortunately, every woman has to reinvent the wheel for herself.

Nine Months seeks to break this maddening cycle by bringing expectant parents a one-stop-shop for all information. Let the country’s top gynaecologists, paediatricians, obstetricians, nutritionists and anaesthesiologists guide you through all your questions from getting IVF treatment to avoiding nausea to choosing the right crib for your little one.

Nine Months is a visual how-to survival guide that brings experience, knowledge and perspective to mothers so they can follow a reliable and singular narrative on pregnancy and parenting. Here’s to the best nine months of every woman’s life!