Mother's Day: Try your hand at these dishes, to give your mom the feast that she deserves

It was their love and nurturing that made maa ke haath ka khana unmatched! So what better way to thank your mum than to don an apron yourselves and cook a feast for her that she deserves! In case you're wondering what you could possibly cook for your mum on Mother's Day (which is on Sunday, 14 May), we've got you covered. Here are some recipes for dishes that will be just right for this occasion.

Bake a cake for her

Remember all those cakes your mom baked at home for your birthday? Remember those times she would let you lick the batter from the mixing bowl? Thank her for all these beautiful memories of your childhood by baking her a cake.

Don't have an oven? We have a pressure cooker recipe too.

Chicken soup for mother's soul

What about those times when you got sick and your mother spent the whole night caring for your next to your bedside? If there was ever a culinary equivalent to this memory, it would be chicken soup! Express your gratitude by making her a bowl of piping hot soup. It may not be the fanciest of recipes, but your mum will really appreciate the thought behind it. Here's a recipe for beginners that should work well for you.

For an extra touch, you can even make this twist on kesar dudh.

Breakfast in bed

The classics are classics for a reason, and surprising your mum with a breakfast platter is bound to make her day. Here are some ways you can fix the eggs on the breakfast menu:

You can treat her to some quick and easy pancakes too.

Or you can go the desi direction with some parathas.

Or this recipe if her favourite is gobi parathas.

Or some yummy, steaming hot idlis! Going the extra mile and making this rava idli will surely impress your mother.

For the health conscious mother

We know your mouths are watering already, but some mothers might be watching their weight, or prefer a healthier meal. But that doesn't mean you can't treat her to some healthy food! Here's a recipe that is sure to win some hearts.

One pot recipes, for the considerate kids.

You're bound to get some brownie points (food pun!) if you cook for your mother, but let's be honest, if you leave the kitchen in a mess, then she might not be able to enjoy your effort. Cleaning up after you cook can be an absolute pain, which is why one-pot recipes make life so much easier. These recipes can keep your kitchen clean and make your mom happy too!

For the Maggi fiends

This is if your mom made Maggi for you before lunch or dinner because you were too hungry to wait. While every maa might be sick of Maggi requests, these off-beat Maggi dishes on Mother's Day might warm their hearts towards these noodles too.

Bring the brunch home

When you think Mother's Day, you think of brunches! We have talked about a fair share of food recipes so far, but let's not forget about drinks. What better way to celebrate this day than to make a cool jug of sangria? Now there's something you can bond with your mom over.

Honestly, if your attempts at cooking are a culinary disaster like they are for us, you can always order some of her favourite dishes over Zomato or Swiggy. Hey, it's the thought that counts!