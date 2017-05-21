You are here:
Mother Teresa's life and legacy are celebrated in new collection of Raghu Rai's photos

"If we pray, we will believe. If we believe, we will love. If we love, we will serve." — Mother Teresa

A new volume published by the Aleph Book Company brings together Raghu Rai's photographs of Mother Teresa. Titled Saint Teresa of Calcutta: A Celebration of Her Life and Legacy, the book features gorgeous black and white photographs that detail Mother Teresa's work, the Missionaries of Charity, her funeral, and canonisation by the Vatican.

In the introduction to this volume, Raghu Rai writes:

"Long before Pope Francis canonised Mother Teresa on 4 September 2016, I thought of her as a saint. In fact, I entitled my second book on her, published a decade ago, Saint Mother, overruling my publisher on the matter. The spiritual aura that surrounded her impressed itself upon all those who spent any time with her. Malcolm Muggeridge, one of her earliest biographers, writes in his wonderful book, Something Beautiful for God: ‘Something of God’s universal love has rubbed off on Mother Teresa, giving her homely features a noticeable luminosity; a shining quality.’ Every time I met her, that spiritual power, that ‘luminosity’, would immediately make itself manifest. For me, the divinity that was present in Mother was most apparent in her eyes and her touch. I would prepare myself mentally, physically and spiritually every time I went to meet her, but all those preparations would come to naught at her touch. She would take my hands in hers and I would feel a great energy flowing through her to me—revitalising me, restoring me to myself."

Here is a collection of Raghu Rai's photographs from the book, reproduced here with permission from the Aleph Book Company. The captions are Mother Teresa's quotes.

Mother in prayer/Rahu Rai. If I ever become a Saint I will surely be one of ‘darkness’. I will continually be absent from Heaven—to [light] the light of those in darkness on earth.

"If I ever become a Saint, I will surely be one of ‘darkness’. I will continually be absent from Heaven —to [light] the light of those in darkness on earth."

"Life is the most beautiful gift of God."

"The fruit of Silence is prayer. The fruit of Prayer is faith. The fruit of Faith is love. The fruit of Love is service. The fruit of Service is peace."

"If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are."

"The more you have, the more you are occupied, the less you give. But the less you have, the more free you are. Poverty for us is a freedom. It is not a mortification, a penance. It is joyful freedom. There is no television here, no this, no that. This is the only fan in the whole house. It doesn’t matter how hot it is, and it is for the guests. But we are perfectly happy."

" I am grateful to receive it [the Nobel] in the name of the hungry, the naked, the homeless, of the crippled, of the blind, of the lepers, of all those people who feel unwanted, unloved, uncared for throughout society, people that have become a burden to the society and are shunned by everyone."

"Before you speak, it is necessary for you to listen, for God speaks in the silence of the heart."

