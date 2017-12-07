Meet the couple behind Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai's first mega co-cooking space

Mumbai-based couple Jay and Gauri transformed an old mill in Mazgaon into a Masterchef-sized mega kitchen which is open to chefs from around the world. The couple wanted to do something different in the food and beverage industry and Jay came up with the idea of creating an experimental kitchen space with state-of-the-art equipment and resources — Magazine Street Kitchen is a result.

"When any chef comes here, there is no restriction on what he/she can create, because everything they may need is here," says Jay.

Apart from the kitchen space, the couple also have a farm-to-table practice — this was Gauri's brainchild, as she takes care of a small farm in Alibaug where vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage etc are produced. The kitchen also houses a bakery that makes bread for the wholesale and retail markets.