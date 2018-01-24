Meanwhile On Instagram: Siddhartha Hajra's photos highlight the poetic in the everyday

'If there is an aesthetic of the cinema, it can be summarised in one word: movement' (René Clair). One word: movies. Maybe this is why so many couples, when they go to the cinema, they hold hands, as they don't in the theatre. A response to the dark, people say. Perhaps a response to the traveling too. Cinema seats are like those in a jet plane. Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye - J. Berger

A post shared by Siddhartha Hajra (@lensterminal) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:58pm PST