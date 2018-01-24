Meanwhile On Instagram: Siddhartha Hajra's photos highlight the poetic in the everyday

Siddhartha Hajra's Instagram account — @lensterminal — is a photographer's diary of Kolkata. Hajra's photos can be described as poetic justice with everyday images. You can follow his work here.
'If there is an aesthetic of the cinema, it can be summarised in one word: movement' (René Clair). One word: movies. Maybe this is why so many couples, when they go to the cinema, they hold hands, as they don't in the theatre. A response to the dark, people say. Perhaps a response to the traveling too. Cinema seats are like those in a jet plane. Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye - J. Berger
Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:23 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:25 PM