In association with
Co-Sponsor
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News

Meanwhile On Instagram: Siddhartha Hajra's photos highlight the poetic in the everyday

Living Matthieu Foss Jan 24, 2018 19:25:25 IST

Siddhartha Hajra's Instagram account — @lensterminal — is a photographer's diary of Kolkata. Hajra's photos can be described as poetic justice with everyday images. You can follow his work here.

To End Time City, Michael Ackerman @lighthousecalcutta

A post shared by Siddhartha Hajra (@lensterminal) on

A post shared by Siddhartha Hajra (@lensterminal) on

'Int-int' Int=interior Calcutta, 2010

A post shared by Siddhartha Hajra (@lensterminal) on

Armenian Church Telephone

A post shared by Siddhartha Hajra (@lensterminal) on

A post shared by Siddhartha Hajra (@lensterminal) on

Playstage gamestage #Hipstamatic #JohnS #Claunch72Monochrome

A post shared by Siddhartha Hajra (@lensterminal) on


Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:23 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:25 PM

Also See






Union Leader: Director Sanjay Patel and cast talk about portraying mill workers' strife



Top Stories




Cricket Scores