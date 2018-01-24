Meanwhile on Instagram: Prarthna Singh's images are tranquil, dreamy, melancholic

Prarthna Singh's Instagram feed — @peeezers — is an inspiring one, with a blend of savant personal and commissioned images. Here's a look at some of her most striking work:
“There’s an incredible domestication that comes with fame,” she says. “There’s always that invitation to replicate something, to write The God of Small Things Two, which just bores me . . . Every instinct I had said no, walk away, walk away from that. I scavenged my freedom. Always try to negotiate freedom. The royalties are peripheral.” Arundhati Roy for @ft_weekend #women2017 Thank you @emmalbo 🙏🏻 #arundhatiroy #portraiture #ftweekend
The ubiquitous Mug and Balti. This humble icon of Indian lifestyle, can be found in almost every home. "Whether or not a bathroom has the latest line in fittings, it will often have a shy Balti sitting in the corner too." The Mug and Balti from Sār: The Essence of Indian Design. A @phaidonsnaps publication.
Babita, 2015. From the series "The Wrestlers". Exhibiting this work at "Photographing the female" a group show that brings together 25 empowering voices from around the world whose photographic practises all explore a contemporary female experience. The show is a part of @focusfestivalmumbai and will run from 9th March'17-23rd March'17 at Sonam studios, Sunmill Compound in Lower Parel.
Khushboo studies in class five at the Upper Primary Government School in Sarsadi village, (district Ajmer) in Rajasthan. Her school has only three classrooms and three teachers for eight grades. Her science teacher also teaches her maths, even though she herself says she's incapable of doing so. Her English teacher laughs when I ask him a question in English, he can't construct a sentence in it. "Ab kya kar saktein hain Madam, humein English kahaan aati hai!" (What can be done madam, I obviously don't speak English!) The lack of infrastructure and shortage of teachers leaves them with no choice. Khushboo says she wants to be a teacher when she grows up. #education #india
Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:57 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:57 PM