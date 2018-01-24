Meanwhile on Instagram: Prarthna Singh's images are tranquil, dreamy, melancholic

“There’s an incredible domestication that comes with fame,” she says. “There’s always that invitation to replicate something, to write The God of Small Things Two, which just bores me . . . Every instinct I had said no, walk away, walk away from that. I scavenged my freedom. Always try to negotiate freedom. The royalties are peripheral.” Arundhati Roy for @ft_weekend #women2017 Thank you @emmalbo 🙏🏻 #arundhatiroy #portraiture #ftweekend

