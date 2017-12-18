Meanwhile on Instagram: Khorshed Deboo's photos are studies in sunlight

Subtle, quiet composed details of architecture and nature, coming together with rays of sunlight — this is the work of Khorshed (@khorshed_d), whose bio describes her as a Mumbai-based flâneur.

From atop the barge A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Dec 15, 2017 at 4:51am PST

Undulating A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Shadowgraph A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Fringe A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

Rabia Mansion, Bombay A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

#decisions A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Oil barrels A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:45am PST

Down to the wire A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on May 3, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Journey Essentials A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Day in the sun A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:30am PDT