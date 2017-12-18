You are here:
Meanwhile on Instagram: Khorshed Deboo's photos are studies in sunlight

Dec, 19 2017

Subtle, quiet composed details of architecture and nature, coming together with rays of sunlight — this is the work of Khorshed (@khorshed_d), whose bio describes her as a Mumbai-based flâneur.

From atop the barge

A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Undulating A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Shadowgraph

A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Decisions (a.k.a the chromatic fate of the facade of the Metro Cinema) A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Fringe

A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Rabia Mansion, Bombay A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

#decisions

A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Oil barrels A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Down to the wire

A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Journey Essentials A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Day in the sun

A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on

Shadow-play; 4:40 pm A post shared by Khorshed (@khorshed_d) on


Published Date: Dec 18, 2017



